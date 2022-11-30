Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, ATVs, and more in December -- See the auction schedule

Cars, trucks, ATVs, and more are going up for auction soon in Detroit.

The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions where you can find all sorts of vehicles.

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

Detroit vehicle auction schedule:

Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at 7D's Towing - 5700 E. Nevada

Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grinnell 9425 - Grinnell

Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. at BBK - 1821 Trombly

Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at ABA Impound - 14201 Joy Rd.

Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at Michigan Auto Recovery (MARS) - 8850 Southfield

Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at DPD Grand River - 10750 Grand River

Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at LIJBS - 6380 Marcus

Click here to see the available vehicles.