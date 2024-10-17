370 pounds of cocaine found in semi-truck near Blue Water Bridge

article

Authorities found about 370 pounds of cocaine Tuesday after stopping a semi-truck near the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the truck was stopped on Pinegrove Avenue around 9 p.m. While searching the truck, police found the drugs, which were worth about $16.5 million.

This is the largest drug bust that the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and its Drug Task Force has conducted to date.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.