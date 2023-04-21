4 arrested after $4,000+ worth of clothes stolen from Birmingham Lululemon

article

Royal Oak police arrested four people in connection with the theft of more than $4,000 worth of Lululemon merchandise.

According to police, three females went into the Birmingham Lululemon store on Old Woodward Avenue on Wednesday and fled with clothing. Local police departments were notified about the thefts, and Royal Oak police later spotted the suspect vehicle.

When officers stopped the vehicle, four females who were inside were taken into custody, and the stolen items were recovered.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges of first-degree retail fraud.