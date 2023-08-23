4 arrested after twins abducted • Apple orchard sued over racism • Marine vet at risk of losing home

Four suspects are now in custody after a kidnapping of infant twins led to an Amber Alert on Monday.

Montana and Matthew Bridges, who are 14 days old, were taken late Sunday and missing for hours before they were eventually turned into a Detroit police precinct Monday morning.

The abduction is still under investigation as police work to figure out what exactly happened.

"Every day and every minute it’s something different, there's new stuff coming in," said the boys' grandmother Yvette McDonald.

She said she was not surprised given what happened to the boys' father prior to the twins being taken. There was a violent break-in at his home, which led to the twins' parents staying at a hotel.

"Before that, they tried to come at my son’s house - that’s how they ended up at the Quality Inn," McDonald said.

McDonald said the parents went on social media looking for resources and help to take care of the newborns. She says people took advantage of the mom.

"(They) befriended her on Facebook like ‘we will help you, we will do this and that for you,’ but it’s fake," McDonald said.

There is a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday.

