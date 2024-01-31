4 children, 1 adult hurt in Southfield school bus crash

article

Five people, including four children, suffered injuries in a crash between a bus and a car Wednesday morning in Southfield.

The crash between a Chevrolet Cruze and a school bus full of students from Crescent Academy was reported just before 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Greenfield and 12 Mile, on the Berkley border.

The driver of the Cruze, two children in the car, and two children on the bus were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fire personnel have been evaluating the other children who were on the bus and releasing them to their parents, Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said.

"Any time kids are involved, it's definitely a scary moment," Menifee said. "We're happy that there's no life-threatening injuries at this point."

It isn't clear who was at fault in the crash.