4 Michigan victims killed when semi-truck crosses median on I-75 in Ohio
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX 2) - A crash in Ohio on Christmas Eve left four people from Michigan dead.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayren Rocubert, 29, of Hialeah, Fla., was driving a semi-truck north on I-75 in Franklin Township in Ohio's Warren County when he went through the cable median barrier and the ditch just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He crossed onto the southbound side of the freeway and hit a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150, police said.
The driver of the Terrain, 32-year-old Lauren Hahn, from Westland, and her passenger, 63-year-old Kimberley Siegrist, from Brighton, both died at the scene.
The F-150 driver, 32-year-old Jeremy Boehne, of Farmington, also died at the scene.
Boehne's passenger, 33-year-old Karen Boehne, of Farmington, was taken to a hospital and later transported by air to another hospital, where she died.
Police said Rocubert suffered minor injuries.