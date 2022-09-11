4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300

Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting.

One of the men was critically injured in the shooting. The other three shooting victims are stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

READ NEXT: 1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side