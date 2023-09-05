4 serial marijuana dispensary thieves charged after Southfield break-in, police chase

article

Four Detroit men who police say are serial marijuana dispensary thieves have been charged.

Duran Attles, 29; Jermaine Bailey, 20; Javontae Carroll, 26, and Jajuan Repp, 21, are accused of leading police on a chase after a break-in at Lume Cannabis in Southfield early Friday.

The chase ended in Warren after the suspects crashed after a PIT maneuver.

Two of the suspects fled their SUV, while the other two stayed. Eventually, all four men were caught.

"We do identify this crew as a serial breaking and entering crew," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

Attles and Carroll were charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of burglary tools, receiving and concealing stolen property less than $20,000, tampering with evidence, and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer. Their bonds were set at $50,000.

Bailey is charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of burglary tools, receiving and concealing stolen property less than $20,000, and tampering with evidence. He received a $10,000 personal bond.

Repp is charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of burglary tools, receiving and concealing stolen property less than $20,000, tampering with evidence, assaulting, resisting, or obstructing a police officer, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, assault with a dangerous weapon, and driving with a suspended license. His bond was set at $50,000.