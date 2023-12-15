Expand / Collapse search

4 seriously hurt after rollover crashed caused by speeding driver on I-94 in Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four people suffered serious injuries Thursday in a crash caused by a speeding driver on I-94 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said a 35-year-old Ferndale man was speeding on the eastbound side of the freeway when he rear-ended a vehicle near I-96 around 8 p.m. The vehicle he rear-ended rolled, trapping the occupants inside. He also hit another vehicle, police said.

The four people hurt in the crash were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

"We still see drivers driving way too fast on our roadways," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "This risky driving behavior still remains a main cause of traffic  crashes. Please slow down and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you."

