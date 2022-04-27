4-year-old in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Detroit

A child was struck by a bullet in a Detroit home during an apparent drive-by shooting on the city's west side Wednesday morning.

Detroit police have been investigating the scene since 3 a.m. when they received a report of a 4-year-old boy shot in the back side.

The victim is in critical condition at Children's Hospital.

According to police, the child was lying in their bed when at least four shots were fired into the home, located in the 18400 block of Stout, just west of Evergreen Road.

The victim was struck once.

Police don't have a description of the suspect or their vehicle. Instead, they'll be canvassing the area and checking on any home cameras for help finding evidence.

MORE: Man was armed with knife, came at officers in fatal shooting by Roseville police

It's not clear what prompted the shooting.

Detroit Police canvass the area of the 18000 block of Stout on the city's west side.

Advertisement

If anyone has any information, they're advised to get in touch with police.