4-year-old shot at bus stop on Detroit's west side expected to be okay

Detroit police say a 4-year-old that was shot early Wednesday morning will recover from their injuries.

An active police scene was reported at Joy and Evergreen on the city's west side where the child was allegedly struck by gunfire while standing at a bus stop.

The details around the gun shots haven't been released and police are still investigating the incident.

Detroit police were spotted looking around a gas station and the nearby Coney Island.

No further information was given by police, except that the victim will recover.