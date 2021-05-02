Expand / Collapse search

41 year-old woman dies after house explosion in West Bloomfield, 2 others injured

By Camille Amiri and Fox 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
According to the West Bloomfield fire department, a woman was killed and two others injured after a house explosion Friday night.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A 41-year-old woman is dead and two others injured after a house explosion on Friday night in West Bloomfield on Stonecrest Road. 

According to neighbors, around 11 pm Friday, they felt a big shake and loud noise. 

"Woke up suddenly after 11, and like a boom, it shook the windows, and I am a couple of football fields away, said Cindy Semrau, a neighbor. "I didn't realize that was something that was local here in the neighborhood but we did hear all the sirens, fire engines, and things. " 

Fire investigators say the woman who died is identified as Kat Duprat.  

One of Kat's friends says she had a bright soul and magical laugh. 

There is no determined cause of the explosion, according to authrories. 

