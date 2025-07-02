Expand / Collapse search

4th of July fire risk: Parts of Michigan have very high danger of fire this week

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  July 2, 2025 12:49pm EDT
Outdoors Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With 4th of July approaching, the risk of wildfires from activities to celebrate the holiday, like bonfires and fireworks, is elevated around much of Michigan.

As of July 2, Metro Detroit falls into the "high risk" category, meaning that you should be cautious while doing activities that could spark a wildfire.

Beyond Metro Detroit, much of the state is in the "medium risk" or "high risk" categories, with a band of the upper Lower Peninsula in the "very high" risk category.

Before celebrating the holiday with fireworks, bonfires, or barbecues, be sure to check the daily fire risk.

Fire safety tips and information

Campfire safety

  • Keep a water source next to your campfire.
  • Properly extinguish your campfire when you are finished by dousing with water and stirring dirt in with a shovel.
  • Use the back of your hand to detect if heat is still coming from the fire or ring. If you can feel heat, the fire is not out. Douse and stir again.
  • Spray down the metal ring of your campfire. The heat from that can cause dry grass to catch fire.
  • Never leave your fire unattended, not even for a minute.

Vehicle safety

Sparks from vehicles and lawn equipment can cause fires:

  • Chains or tie-downs dragging from a trailer or vehicle can lead to sparks.
  • Lawnmower blades that accidently hit a rock can spark.
  • When brakes wear too thin, the resulting metal on metal can cause sparks.
  • Tire blowouts and driving on the rim with a flat tire can cause sparks.
  • Parking a hot vehicle over grasses or leaf litter can start a fire.
Grilling safety with the Detroit Fire Department

Summer's here and you're going to grill - but you need to be sure you do it safely. Here are the tips from the pros at fighting fires so you can make sure your food is the only stuff cooking.

