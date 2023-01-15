5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.

Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County.

The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton.

After the suspects fled the store, one of them allegedly drove her get-away car right toward police. Officers fired shots, but no one was hit.

According to the prosecutor’s office, one of the suspects charged, Laronda Chase, has 20 outstanding bench warrants and a prior conviction of assault and battery in 2013. Her bond was set at $100,000.

"So my bond is 100 thousand, no 10%, no 10% - ok, you’re good to good, thank you, thank you," Laronda said during her arraignment.

The second suspect, Tirezah Scott, is a convicted felon who was released in January 2022. Her bond was set at $250,000.

"This defendant presents with a lengthy record or convictions in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan," said Carolyn Henry, Livingston County prosecutor.

Officials said the third suspect, Shanel Webster, is also a convicted felon with lengthy criminal records in Michigan and Texas.

According to authorities, Shanel Webster allegedly used counterfeit money at the Green Oak Ulta — in addition to stealing thousands of dollars of products.

Webster allegedly drove at a Michigan State Trooper and hit more than one cop car in her efforts to flee the scene. Her bond was set at $500,000.

"That is to secure your appearance at future court dates, extensive criminal history you also have an extensive assaultive criminal history believe you may be a danger to the community as well," said Shauna Murphy, a 53rd District Court Judge.

The other two suspects— Joya Williams and Kari Williams — have outstanding bench warrants. Their bond was at $100,000.

