5 arrested after Ulta beauty store in Green Oak Township targeted in another robbery attempt

Another Ulta beauty products store was targeted by thieves after multiple suspects attempted a robbery at one location in Livingston County.

The incident led to five people being arrested after shots were fired and police were forced into brief pursuits with at least two attempting to flee before being caught.

The wild scene unfolded around 8 p.m. in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. Along with the arrests came a flurry of police cars that did not go unnoticed by pedestrians.

"I saw the cop cars from the road so I was like ‘something's gotta be going on’," said one woman.

"I saw a woman running obviously, and then a cop was chasing after her. Then I saw her drop a bag," said another.

That bag dropped by the woman was likely filled with merchandise, which police said the suspects had targeted during their robbery attempt. According to police, the suspects were stuffing bags with products when they arrived.

Two suspects tried fleeing when police arrived and one made it into a vehicle before attempting to drive away. A news release from the Green Oak Township Police said the suspect struck a vehicle before crashing into a wall, preventing their escape.

MORE: Feds: Hassan Chokr tried to buy guns for 'God's wrath' after threatening preschoolers, parents at synagogue

During the escape attempt, police fired shots at the vehicle - but nobody was injured.

Currently, all suspects are lodged in the Livingston County Jail and are awaiting arraignment for charges of organized retail fraud and felonious assault.

This isn't the only robbery attempt of an Ulta store location after three women stole an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from approximately 20 Metro Detroit stores.

Police said the women would enter stores with their faces covered, grab hand baskets, and fill them with bottles of expensive perfumes and fragrances. They would steal these sprays and flee in a vehicle. Often, they were in and out of the stores in three minutes and would take $3,000 - $12,000 in merchandise, police said.

According to Warren police, the group had been "plaguing the tri-county area for the past month."

You can see the suspects here.