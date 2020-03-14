5 Detroit first responders in isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19

Detroit first responders may have been exposed to COVID-19. They will undergo testing and the deputy fire commissioner says, this shows the risk that they take every day to serve the public.

Five first responders are currently in self-isolation after a medical run, according to sources.

"They could have been exposed, but we won't know until we finish the investigation," said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Three Detroit firefighters and two medics responded to a call for service on the city's west side Friday where a patient was said to be having trouble breathing.

RELATED: 9 more coronavirus confirmed in Michigan as positive cases climb to 25

They got the patient to the hospital, but were unable to find out if the person in question was in a high or low risk category for COVID-19.

"Anybody who has had primary contact with somebody where a COVID-19 test is ordered, is self-quarantined until the results come in," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "If the result come back positive, that person is quarantined for 14 days."

Advertisement

Mayor Mike Duggan outlined the general procedure for exposure to the coronavirus, but declined to provide details about the incident in question.

And as concerning as it is, Fornell says the risks first responders will take to serve the public in the days to come, is not new.

RELATED: List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

"This is not unusual for us, again, we face all kinds of diseases, all kinds of communicable illnesses and that type of thing," Fornell said. "So this is just another one of many. We have procedures in place to protect our people but also to protect our citizens."

There is no word on the condition of the patient in question. First responders want the public to know after calling 911 to be clear and upfront about the problems you are having so they can better serve you.

RELATED: Track the spread of COVID-19 with our interactive map

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.