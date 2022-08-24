5 juveniles arrested after drive-by shooting in Lansing; multiple guns recovered

Five juveniles are in custody after a drive-by shooting early Monday in Lansing.

Related: Three children arrested trying to steal Chargers and Challengers

Police were called to the 2100 block of Lyons Avenue after a vehicle and home were hit by gunfire. Officers found dozens of shell casings at the scene.

Officers investigating found out that someone was shooting out of a vehicle, and developed a description of that vehicle. Police searched the city for it.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

When police found the vehicle, five or six people ran from the vehicle. Officers chased them, and caught two of them, while a K-9 and other officers helped find three others. All the suspects are juveniles.

Police recovered multiple firearms, including rifles and shotguns.