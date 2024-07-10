5 teens shot during 4th of July party in Pontiac released from hospital

Five teenage boys who were shot during a 4th of July house party last week have been released from the hospital, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Three of the victims are 14 years old while the other two are 15 years old.

All the teens were at a house party in Pontiac, in the 300 block of S. Jessie St., when shots were fired after a fight broke out, according to police. The incident took place shortly after midnight, on July 5.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene due to an outstanding warrant against him – unrelated to the shooting.

Police have not made any other arrests since and are still investigating the incident.

One of the 15-year-old boys is from Auburn Hills; the other four boys are from Pontiac.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest; tipsters remain anonymous. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.