5-year-old shot in the arm in Detroit, police investigating

The Brief Police say a 5-year-old was shot in Detroit. Detroit police are on the scene investigating.



A 5-year-old was shot at a Detroit park late Tuesday night.

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Detroit police say the incident happened at a park on Oakfield and Trojan near the 8 Mile and Southfield area. There, they say someone was allegedly shooting off a gun.

Meanwhile, a child was riding his bike outside his home while his father supervised him. That was when the father said he heard three shots and saw his child fall off the bike.

The dad called 911 and that was when ambulances arrived.

The 5-year-old is expected to be okay after being hit in the arm by a bullet.

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Police Chief Todd Bettison says the gun may have shot off in the air, with the bullet coming back down hitting the child.

Officials do have a good idea of whom the shooter was, possibly a teen. The suspect is known in the area and witnesses say he was seen with a mask on.

Police say the child was not targeted in the shooting.

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