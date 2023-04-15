56-year-old Warren man killed after crash on I-696 in Roseville

A 56-year-old man is dead following a crash on I-696 in Roseville.

The crash happened Saturday morning on the westbound lanes of I-696 near Gratiot.



Police say the at-fault driver, a 56-year-old male from Warren, was driving in the left lane at a high rate of speed.

The driver could not stop in time and struck the rear of a county road truck and trailer in the left lane, police said.

The at-fault driver was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.

"This is an example of the worst thing that can happen when drivers can not control their vehicle when driving at excessive speeds," said F/Lt Mike Shaw, MSP. "While we are lucky no one else was hurt, there is now a family missing a loved one today. Just slow down!"

