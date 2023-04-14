Detroit police: Don't bring your guns downtown

The Detroit Police Department is taking steps now to keep the city safe during the warmer months that are coming.

As the temperature rises, the number of shootings in Detroit tends to rise with it. That's why DPD is making preparations now to keep the city safe.

The increase in foot traffic in downtown Detroit has started as we've worked through this early spring heat wave. But Detroit Police have increased their own traffic, too.

"Roughly on a weekend on one night we can have roughly 80-100,000 people down here in the downtown area," Detroit Police Commander Melissa Gardner said. "We look to have roughly 100 officers and they will be strategically place in the downtown area."

Not just police but cameras will be out too. They're strategically placed as well, like the one in Hart Plaza that rolled during our interview with Gardner – and they're being watched.

"We have our crime intel unit who monitor live cameras for us throughout our weekend deployment – and actually through the whole week," Gardner said.

So, follow the advice in the old Johnny Cash song "Don’t Take Your Guns to Town" – if you're planning a night out, leave your guns (and knives) at home.

"Most of the venues downtown, we don't allow weapons. We ask you not bring a weapon. We do not find a weapon secured in a vehicle as truly secure," Gardner said.

Not only that, stadiums have purse restrictions – as do some bars.

"You have certain venues hosting events – if there is a purse size, know it in advance so you're not seen taking those items back to your vehicle and becoming a victim of a motor vehicle larceny," Gardner said.

Detroit Police are also watching for other crimes. Across the city, they've battled reckless driving and drifting on four-wheelers and quads. They’ll be citing drivers for traffic violations downtown, too.

"We welcome them to come down, we want you to enjoy yourself but let's do it responsibly," Gardner said.

Another biggie they’ll be after is curfew violations. Parents can be ticketed if their minors are out too late. For 15-year-olds without a parent it's 10 p.m. and for 16- and 17-year-olds, 11 p.m.



