6 arrested for murder of Eastpointe man who may have been suspect in murder of Detroit man

Police in Eastpointe announced on Monday that 6 people were arrested for the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in December 2020.

According to police, Jevone Melton, Delenia Howell, Keenan Delbridge, Kevin Foy Jr, Jermaine Hunt, and Larry Bell Jr. are all charged with the murder of Jason Foster, 38, on December 9,

Police said in a release that they were called to a home on Rein Street around 3 p.m. to a report of multiple gunshots. Foster was found shot and killed in his car that was parked in front of his home. Eastpointe Police said they initially had little information but said 18 casings from two different caliber weapons were found at the home.

Over the course of the past few months, police said they worked with several other law enforcement agencies, leading to the arrest of the suspects listed above.

According to police, Foster and Howell had a previous relationship and they have children in common. Police believe his murder is linked to the murder of another man in Detroit. Eastpointe Police said Foster was killed one day after Howard's boyfriend was murdered in Detroit and they believe that Foster's shooting was carried out as a result of retaliation.

Police said Foster may have been a possible suspect in the Detroit murder but that was not confirmed.

"I am very proud of the efforts our officers invested into this complex investigation. Each mentioned agency played a pivotal role in the arrests of these individuals. The networking with the other agencies was key to bringing this case to fruition. The officer’s diligence and perseverance is a true reflection of their character and their dedication to the profession and community they serve," said Eastpointe Director of Public Safety George T. Rouhib Jr.

A preliminary examination for all six suspects is set for Wednesday, April 7 but the location has not yet been decided.