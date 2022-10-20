6 Mile Chedda Grove gang member pleads guilty to murder of 13-year-old bystander, rival in Detroit

article

A member of the Detroit gang 6 Mile Chedda Grove pleaded guilty this week in connection with the 2015 murder of a rival gang member and a 13-year-old innocent bystander.

Edwin Mills, 32, told police he was with another gang member when he saw the rival in a car outside a market on Detroit's east side. Mills and the other person fired multiple shots at the vehicle, killing both 21-year-old Steven Henderson and the bystander, 13-year-old Aaliayah Thomas, who were inside the vehicle. Two children sitting on the hood of the car were seriously hurt, authorities said.

When Mills was first arrested, authorities said they found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded magazines of ammunition, including loaded AK-47 magazines taped together (allegedly for faster re-loading), and a bayonet.

"Edwin Mills admitted to committing violent crimes, including murder, as a member of the 6 Mile street gang. Tragically, while retaliating against a rival gang member, Mills shot and killed an innocent 13-year-old bystander," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "Two other minor children were also injured by his actions. This case represents how violent crime, particularly gun violence, devastates our community, and why I will use every resource of the federal government to bring those who commit violence to justice."

Mills will be sentenced Feb. 2, 2023.

He is the last of the eleven members of 6 Mile Chedda Grove to be convicted. Ten other gang members have previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the gang. Authorities say the gang is responsible for murders, assaults, robberies, and narcotics trafficking in Metro Detroit and other states.