6-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting on Detroit's southwest side

A drive-by shooter struck a child when they fired bullets into a Detroit home early Thursday.

Police said the 6-year-old boy was inside the home on Bassett Street near Pleasant Street when shots were fired around 1:35 a.m. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is listed as stable.

Investigators are currently working to piece together what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that a child has been shot in a drive-by shooting in the city. On Aug. 19, an 8-year-old boy suffered a wound to the head after he was hit by a bullet while sleeping inside a home on the city's east side. That child also thankfully survived.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at 313-596-1340.