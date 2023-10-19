$7.2 million solar-powered community center opened on Detroit's east side

There was a round of applause for a ribbon cutting years in the making - the new $7.2 million community center at A.B. Ford Park in Jefferson Chalmers is now open.

"This is our first community center in over 15 years in District Four," said Detroit Councilwoman Latisha Johnson.

"This place is perfect for weddings, receptions, baby showers," said Brad Dick, chief operating officer of Detroit.

"There will be activities here constantly for our seniors, for our children, for our families," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "And in the spring - now that the building is done, we're going to go build out that park along the water."

Duggan said- it has all been a long time coming. That community and so many others lost their recreation centers as the City declared bankruptcy 10 years ago.

"The city over the years, shut down 20 recreation and community centers, (and) took opportunities away from our children, away from our families," he said. "And when the city started to come back I went to the companies and said, we need help in the neighborhoods. Seven companies stepped up and said 'I'll donate $5 million dollars for the neighborhood and partner with the neighborhood and how it's designed.'"

And so the Neighborhood Strategic Fund was born, and the Penske Corporation invested there - adopting A.B. Ford Park - building a new solar-powered community center with input from - the community.

"I am so excited about this," said Tammy Black, Manistique Community Treehouse. "I have implemented solar on 25 homes in Jefferson Chalmers and I want to continue this work."

Black said she is thrilled to see her neighborhood's vision come to fruition - the investment - for the Penske corporation - is well worth it.

"This building is totally sustainable with its own solar power - totally sustainable," said Bud Denker, Penske president. "It's going to be a pattern we're going to do across the city as well.

"I am absolutely amazed, and I'm absolutely proud of where that money went to, to give this community something they haven't had in over a decade that you all needed."



