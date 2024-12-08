MSP: 1 dead, 1 hurt in ejection crash on I-275

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly one-car crash on I-275.

At 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 8, MSP was notified of a one-car crash that occurred on northbound I-275 at I-94. MSP troopers and Romulus Police officers arrived on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2021 Ford Edge was driving northbound on I-275 when the driver drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a concrete bridge pillar.

The front-seat passenger was ejected from the car. The car caught on fire and the driver was unable to get out, says MSP. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Family notification and identification of the driver is still ongoing.