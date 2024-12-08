Royal Oak Township hotel shooting suspect arrested

article

The suspect of a shooting at a Royal Oak Twp hotel is in custody, according to Michigan State Police.

On Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m., MSP troopers responded to a shooting at the American Inn and Suites (11000 W 8 Mile Rd). Troopers found one person injured in the shooting.

MSP searched the hotel and made sure it was secure. It was determined the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is still in critical condition, says MSP.

Evidence, witness interviews, and scene video from surrounding businesses was collected by The Second District Special Investigation Section.

Detectives developed a suspect and found the vehicle that fled the scene in the backyard of a home in Detroit. The MSP Emergency Support Team executed a search warrant on the home and the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

The vehicle as well as a weapon were recovered. The investigation is ongoing and a report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for review.

