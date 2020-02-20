7 to face charges in De La Salle hazing case

article

Seven people are now expected to face criminal charges in connection with the hazing case out of De La Salle Collegiate High School in Warren, police in Warren have confirmed to FOX 2. Five will be charged as adults and two as juveniles.

Back in the fall of 2019, three male students on the football team were accused of sexually taunting other players with a broomstick. De La Salle canceled the rest of its football season in October after hazing was reportedly uncovered at the private school.

Soon after, Warren police recommended charges against the three students. But a few hours later the Macomb County prosecutor said the victim didn't want to pursue charges and was declining to speak with investigators.

Prosecutors in St. Clair County were eventually re-assigned to the case, due to a conflict of interest in the Warren prosecutor's office.

Then last month, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office announced they were declining to seek charges - but then a new family came forward with another claim just a day later.

On Jan. 28, when the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office announced the decision not to charge, they did say they believed a criminal incident occurred but that they did "not have admissable evidence to move forward with the prosecution."

The St. Clair Prosecutor's Office said timing after the alleged hazing was an issue, saying that Warren police were not contacted until after De La Salle conducted its own investigation. A lack of cooperation was also cited, including most of the coaching staff refusing to speak with police on the advice of the school's lawyers.

Along the same lines, victims and their families were said to have not provided enough information to file charges due to "concerns of pressure by parents, students, staff members and others regarding cooperation."

The latest family to make the claim was expected to cooperate with police.

It's unclear still who exactly will be facing charges, and what charges they'll be facing. The charges will be filed out of the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office.