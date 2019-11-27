St. Clair County prosecutor assigned to De La Salle hazing investigation

A St. Clair County prosecutor has been appointed to the hazing investigation into members of the De La Salle Collegiate High School football.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Michael D. Wendling, of the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office, has been assigned to the case of hazing involving Warren De La Salle football players that resulted in the season being canceled.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office requested another jurisdiction to handle the case, as an attorney in their office could be called as a material witness, which would create a conflict.

Warren Police recommended charges against a pair of 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old who was 17 at the time the hazing is alleged to have happened. But a few hours later, the Macomb County prosecutor said the victim in the case doesn't want to pursue charges and has declined to speak to investigators.

De La Salle canceled the rest of its football season in late October after hazing was reportedly uncovered at the private school.

Warren police commissioner Will Dwyer said two weeks ago that the investigation found three players 'sexually taunted' other players with a broomstick.

According to Dwyer, three boys are accused of sexually taunting other players with a broomstick. He said their investigation found there was not any use of the broomstick on any other players, only that they 'sexually taunting'.

Dwyer said the three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team.

Warren police told FOX 2 that hazing took place after Thursday night De La Salle football team dinners and that some players were in fear after those dinners.

Warren police interviewed 59 players and four coaches. According to Dwyer, there were 12 families that would not allow police to interview them and some were represented by attorneys. He said that slowed the investigation.

Last Thursday, the day before the start of high school football playoffs, De La Salle announced the season was over and they would forfeit the first week of the playoffs against Birmingham Groves.