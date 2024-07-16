71-year-old Warren man calls 911, says he killed his wife

article

A 71-year-old Warren man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his wife over the weekend and then called 911 to report the murder.

James Michael Hentges is accused of using a pillow to suffocate his wife, Cheryl Hentges, inside the couple's home in the 24000 block of Loretta Avenue near Stephens and Ryan on Saturday. Several hours later, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had killed his wife and attempted suicide by harming himself and taking pills.

Police went to Hentges's home, where he was arrested without incident. According to police, Hentges had bandages on his wrist consistent with the suicide attempt he had reported to 911. He was medically cleared at a hospital and taken to the Warren Police Department, where police say he admitted to killing his wife.

Hentges was charged with first-degree murder and remanded to jail.

