72-year-old Michigan woman hit, killed after breaking down on freeway

A 72-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hit and killed Thursday after getting out of her vehicle on US-131 in Allegan County.

Michigan State Police said one of the victim's tires became disabled, so she pulled over on the freeway north of Wayland in Leighton Township. Police said the victim then got out of her vehicle and was in a travel lane of the freeway when she was hit by a Buick Lacrosse around 7:55 p.m.

The man driving the Buick, a 44-year-old from Kalamazoo, was wearing a seatbelt. An investigation is ongoing, and police say it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.