74-year-old Michigan woman killed after car crushed between semi-trucks on I-96

A 74-year-old woman died Wednesday after a semi-truck driver rear-ended her, causing a chain reaction crash that crushed her car on I-96.

According to Michigan State Police, the woman, who was from Sparta, was in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and stopped in construction traffic near Grange Road in Clinton County when a semi-truck rear-ended her around 1:50 p.m. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but police said it appeared the 33-year-old Grand Rapids man driving the truck was not paying attention.

The force of the crash pushed the crash into a 2020 Land Rover, which was then pushed into another semi-truck driven by a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man. The Land Rover then flipped into the ditch, and the Cruze was crushed between both semi-trucks.

The truck driver who caused the crash and a 62-year-old Rockford woman driving the Land Rover both suffered serious injuries. The other truck driver was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.