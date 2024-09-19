78-year-old woman killed in vehicle fire after semi-trucks hit stopped SUV on I-75

A 78-year-old woman died in a vehicle fire on Thursday morning after two semi-trucks hit her SUV on I-75, causing it to burst into flames.

Michigan State Police said the victim's GMC Arcadia was stopped and possibly disabled in the right lane of the southbound side of the freeway near Dixie Highway in Saginaw County, not far from Frankenmuth, around 6 a.m. While stopped, the vehicle was sideswiped by a semi driven by a 59-year-old Cadillac man. Moments later, it was hit by another truck driven by a 22-year-old man from Mount Pleasant.

After the second crash, the SUV caught on fire, killing the Saginaw woman who was inside. Neither of the truck drivers were hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.