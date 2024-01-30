79-year-old Michigan woman accused of sending inappropriate messages, Snapchats to minor

article

A 79-year-old Michigan woman is facing charges after authorities allege she sent inappropriate messages to a minor.

The victim reported the messages and Snapchats from Sue Ann Asch to Michigan State Police in September 2023. Police did not disclose the nature of these messages.

Police searched Asch's Kalkaska home after interviewing the victim. During that search, they seized several electronic devices.

An arrest warrant for Asch was issued on Jan. 8, and she turned herself into police. She was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and given a $5,000, 10% bond.