8 charged for blocking reproductive health care clinic in Sterling Heights

Eight people are facing charges after authorities say they formed a blockade outside a reproductive health care clinic in Sterling Heights.

Calvin Zastrow, Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Caroline Davis, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, Eva Edl, and Eva Zastrow are charged with engaging in a civil rights conspiracy and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

The group is accused of blocking access to the clinic on Aug. 27, 2020. According to a federal indictment, Gallagher advertised the Sterling Heights clinic blockade on social media, and he and Curry live-streamed the incident. The group convened at a location near the clinic, where an uncharged person who recorded the incident announced that they were "going over to stand in front of the door" and "interpose."

Idoni and Edl are also facing charges stemming from a 2021 blockade at a Saginaw clinic.