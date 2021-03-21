8 hospitalized in Detroit hookah lounge stabbing

Detroit Police say they're investigating a mass stabbing Sunday after 8 people were hospitalized on Detroit's west side.

According to police the incident took place Sunday morning near 4:45 a.m. at the Tiaga hookah lounge. Preliminary information according to police indicates that an altercation started inside of the lounge and continued into the parking lot.

That is where police say a total of eight people were stabbed. All of those who were injured were transported to local hospitals where most of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police also said that it appears that one person fired shots during the altercation but have found no evidence that someone was shot. At this time there are no suspects in custody.

The circumstances pertaining to this incident are under investigation. Any with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.