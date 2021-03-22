Video shows violent brawl, stabbing in Detroit hookah lounge parking lot

Eight people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday in the parking lot of a Detroit hookah lounge.

Security at Taiga Hookah Lounge said the fight started inside but was broken up. It spilled into the parking lot, where seven men and one woman were stabbed at 4:45 a.m.

Security cameras captured a violent brawl and stabbing at Taiga Hookah Lounge in Detroit on March 21, 2021.

"It probably happened over some argument that could have been resolved over just a verbal conversation as opposed to going towards weapons," said Detroit police Cmdr. Arnold Williams.

All eight victims were taken to a hospital. Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police were alerted that the suspected stabber, a 34-year-old man, was also at the hospital. He was taken into custody.

Police say that some victims sustained severe injuries, but no one died. There were also reports of shots being fired in the parking lot, police said, but there are no reports that anyone was struck.

"This is really shocking to me," said Dearborn resident Shaikh Balol. "It was safer before but now this thing happened, and this is scary for all the neighbors."

The violent brawl was captured on security footage, which was shared by TCD Dearborn News.