8 men indicted for Metro Detroit international auto theft, smuggling ring

The Brief Eight men from four different Metro Detroit cities have been indicted in an elaborate auto theft ring. The ring allegedly used shipping containers for the stolen autos taken from commercial/industrial lots. The stolen autos would then be shipped to port cities either by freight or rail.



Eight Metro Detroit men have been indicted for an international car theft and smuggling ring, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said Thursday.

The backstory:

According to the 12-count indictment, beginning in July 2023 and continuing through August 2025, the suspects conspired with each other and others to receive stolen vehicles at one of four commercial/industrial lots.

The men allegedly would pack two or more stolen vehicles at the lots into shipping containers and cause the containers’ transportation to port cities via freight or rail. At the port cities, if law enforcement had not already interdicted the containers, the containers with cars would ship overseas.

The suspects charged are:

Haydar Al Haydari, 41, of Garden City

Karar Alnakash, 43, of Detroit

Abbas Al Othman, 42; of Dearborn Heights

Mohammed Al Hilo, 36, of Detroit

Moustapha Al Fetlawi, 46, of Dearborn Heights

Terrill Davis, 33, of Detroit

David Roshinsky Williams, 32, of Harper Woods

Mohammed Al Abboodi, 35, of Detroit

All defendants face one count of conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles, and each also faces one or more counts of transportation of a stolen vehicle.

If convicted on the charge of transportation of stolen motor vehicles, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the Dearborn Police Department and involving U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Stolen cars have no place in interstate commerce and foreign trade," said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon. "I very much appreciate the diligent work of our many law-enforcement partners in recovering countless vehicles and putting an end to this criminal scheme. Our work to secure justice for the conspirators and their victims continues."

"This case demonstrates the strength of partnerships between local and federal law enforcement," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "I want to thank our partners in the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium (SMACC), whose collaboration was instrumental in this case. I also want to acknowledge the critical funding and support provided by Auto Theft Prevention Authority (ATPA), which makes this type of proactive investigation possible. Together, we are protecting victims, safeguarding our communities, and holding criminals accountable."

The case was investigated by agents of ICE HSI with significant assistance from CBP, FBI, Bureau of Industry and Security, Dearborn Police, Dearborn Heights Police, Livonia Police, Garden City Police, Detroit Police, CSX Police, Norfolk Southern Police, HSI Newark, HSI Norfolk and CBP Newark and task-force officers affiliated with the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Louie Meizlish, Hank Moon, and Catherine Morris.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact HSI at HSIDetroit_StolenAuto_Tipline@hsi.dhs.gov