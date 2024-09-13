81-year-old woman killed, man injured during Pittsfield Township home invasion

A woman is dead after she was assaulted by a man who broke into her Pittsfield Township home early Friday.

Pittsfield Township police were called to the 1900 block of Breckland Dr. near Ann Arbor-Saline Road for the home invasion and assault at 12:06 a.m. Officers found an 81-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries, including lacerations.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died. The man is currently listed as stable. A dog also suffered severe lacerations and was taken to a veterinary hospital.

Police said the suspect, a 40-year-old Pittsfield Township man, fled the scene. He was located nearby when he knocked on another person's door.

According to police, the suspect, who did not know the victims, was involved in a fight with his family members at a home in the 1700 block of Weatherstone Dr., not far from the victim's home, before the break-in and assault.

The suspect is currently in the Washtenaw County Jail awaiting charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-822-4911 or the department's confidential tip line at 734-822-4958.