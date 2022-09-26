82-year-old Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting 3 after more victims come forward

article

A northern Michigan man who was charged earlier this year with sexual assault is facing more charges and is under investigation again after more victims came forward, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper was contacted in August 2021 by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser, of Mio.

After the investigation, Walser was charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct and home invasion.

Since then, a second victim came forward, prompting another investigation. Walser was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of gross indecency between male and female – committing/procuring, and one count of criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit sexual penetration on Friday.

His bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety.

A third investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a victim of Walser is asked to call the MPS Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.