82-year-old Michigan man charged with more sex crimes when another victim comes forward

article

A third sex abuse investigation has led to more charges against a Michigan man.

Michigan State Police said last September that they were investigating a third report against 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser, of Oscoda County's Mio. On Thursday, Walser was arraigned on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was given a $100,000 cash surety bond and will be back in court Feb. 2.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The investigations began when a trooper was contacted in August 2021 by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate Walser, police said. That investigation led to criminal sexual conduct and home invasion charges.