83-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman in critical condition after assault during home invasion

An 83-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman suffered severe head trauma and is in critical condition after she was assaulted during a Friday morning home invasion.

Police were called to the home in the 1000 block of Berkshire around 4:30 a.m. Officers arrived and found the woman suffering numerous injuries, including the head trauma.

The victim provided information to police that detectives were able to use to come up with leads. They worked with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NCIB) and Ford Motor Company Corporate Security to find the suspect vehicle at a home in the area of I-94 and Van Dyke in Detroit.

Police said that as a search warrant was being prepared, the suspect left the home and drove away.

Officers from Grosse Pointe Park and Detroit were able to stop the vehicle and catch the female suspect after a brief foot chase.

Police recovered numerous items stolen from the victim at the suspect's home, along with a gun that was used during the crime.

The victim remains hospitalized in the ICU at Southfield's Ascension Providence Hospital.