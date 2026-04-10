85-year-old woman killed by suspected drunk driver in Roseville crash

The Brief An 85-year-old Oakland County woman was killed in a Roseville crash Thursday night. The driver of the second vehicle who police say hit her car, was speeding at the time of the crash at Groesbeck and Martin. Investigators say that alcohol was a factor in the crash which injured the 26-year-old driver and his female passenger.



An 85-year-old woman was killed in a high-speed crash in Roseville Thursday night, while the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident and his passenger were hospitalized.

The backstory:

Police say a 26-year-old driver was speeding when his vehicle hit the car driven by the elderly Oakland County woman on southbound Groesbeck south of Martin Road.

She died at the scene, while the driver and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.

The passenger is in serious condition while the driver has minor injuries and is in custody.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor.