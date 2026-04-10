85-year-old woman killed by suspected drunk driver in Roseville crash
FOX 2 - An 85-year-old woman was killed in a high-speed crash in Roseville Thursday night, while the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident and his passenger were hospitalized.
The backstory:
Police say a 26-year-old driver was speeding when his vehicle hit the car driven by the elderly Oakland County woman on southbound Groesbeck south of Martin Road.
She died at the scene, while the driver and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.
The passenger is in serious condition while the driver has minor injuries and is in custody.
Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by police.