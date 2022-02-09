9 arrested in Detroit as feds dismantle drug, money laundering ring; 13 facing charges

Authorities arrested nine people in Detroit who are connected to a drug and money laundering ring, officials said.

Drug Enforcement Agents executed search warrants in Detroit and Arizona on Wednesday morning, leading to the arrest of 11 people. Nine of them were arrested in Detroit, while the other two were arrested in Arizona, authorities said.

Agents execute a search warrant in Detroit on Feb. 9, 2022.

"With these arrests, a major fentanyl distribution organization has been dismantled," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "I’d like to thank the entire law enforcement team that worked so hard on this case. This case demonstrates cooperation and teamwork at its best."

In total, 13 people are facing charges connected to drug and money laundering crimes going back to at least February 2019. The suspects are accused of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, such counterfeit fentanyl pills, marijuana, and more than 500 grams of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, authorities said.

They are also accused of engaging in transactions to launder drug proceeds.

"Today’s arrests are the result of an aggressive strategy to target those who allegedly profit off the distribution of counterfeit pills laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl. DEA will continue to investigate those responsible for distributing illegal drugs throughout our communities in an effort to save lives," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt.

The indictment names the following people:

1. CESAR MATIA GARCIA, a.k.a. "Cee," - 27 of Phoenix, Arizona; Indicted for both drug and

money laundering conspiracies,

2. KYLE ALLAN KENNARD, a.k.a. "Whopp Dogg," a.k.a. "Dogg," a.k.a., "Whopp," – 36 of

Detroit, Michigan; Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies,

3. LEO BRADLEY TODD, a.k.a. "LWay," a.k.a. "Sway," – 32 of Detroit, Michigan; Indicted for

both drug and money laundering conspiracies,

4. CORDERALLA PIERA CAMPBELL, a.k.a. "Chi," a.k.a. "Teezy," – 33 of Detroit, Michigan;

Indicted for both drug and money laundering conspiracies,

5. PERISE JAAMAR SMITH, a.k.a. "P," - 32 of Detroit, Michigan; Indicted for drug

conspiracy,

6. JALIN DEANDRE GARDNER, a.k.a. "Styles," a.k.a. "Stizie," 28 of Detroit, Michigan;

Indicted for drug conspiracy,

7. MARCOS ANTONIO MONARREZ, - 22 of Phoenix, Arizona; Indicted for drug conspiracy,

8. ISMAEL RODRIGUEZ, - 19 of Phoenix, Arizona; Indicted for drug conspiracy,

9. KAPRI FATIMA OLDHAM, - 24 of Detroit, Michigan; Indicted for both drug and money

laundering conspiracies,

10. RAMIKA SHANEE BOAZE, - 29 of Phoenix, Arizona; Indicted for drug conspiracy

11. BRIANNA TESHARRI BLAKE, - 24 of Detroit, Michigan; Indicted for money laundering

conspiracy,

12. DARRION LANAE WASHINGTON, a.k.a. "Hannah," - 27 of Detroit, Michigan; Indicted for

money laundering conspiracy,

13. CATEASHA LATREASE WELLS-IVY, of Detroit, Michigan – 35 of Detroit, Michigan;

Indicted for money laundering conspiracy.