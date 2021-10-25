A guide to Halloween events at Metro Detroit breweries

article

Celebrate Halloween with costume contests, special beer releases, and more at breweries across Metro Detroit.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest at Ferndale Project

Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Dress your pooch up and head to Ferndale to grab a drink. There will be a parade of pups. Attendees will vote on the best-dressed dogs, and the winners will win prizes.

Halloween Costume Dead Nite at Northville Winery and Brewing Company

Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Wear your best costume to enjoy drinks, Slows BBQ, and live music.

This outdoor event is for 21 and up only. There is a $5 cover charge.

Halloweekend at Founders Brewing Detroit Taproom

Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31

When you wear a costume to the Founders Detroit Taproom, you'll get $1 off your first pint.

On Saturday, employees will be dressed as their favorite musicians and a playlist will feature songs by those artists.

Halloween Party at Urbanrest Brewing Company

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to midnight

There will be food from the Papelon Arepa Bar truck and a special not-yet-announced beer release. There will also be a costume contest for the best-dressed individual and group at 10 p.m.

Bourbon Maple Imperial Fluffy Realm bottle release at Supernatural Brewing & Spirits

Saturday, Oct. 30

Supernatural has been counting down the days with the 13 Beers of Halloween. Each day, a new beer has been released. On Oct. 30, all of those beers will be on tap and bottles of Bourbon Maple Imperial Fluffy Realm will be available.

HallowMead Party at B. Nektar

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-11 p.m.

There will be special drink releases, food from El Taco Dojo, spooky movies playing, and a costume contest with prizes at 9 p.m.

Costume Contest and Halloween Party at Farmington Brewing Co.

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8-11:30 p.m.

Wear your best costume for the chance to win growlers and free beer. Photos of contest participants will be posted on Facebook on Halloween for voters to decide on their favorites.

Boos and Brews at Rochester Mills Production Brewery

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Head to the Rochester Mills Production Brewery in Auburn Hills with pint specials if you're in costume, pizza, and Halloween-themed music.

Halloween at Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get $1 off your first beer when you come in costume.

Halloween movies will be playing in the taproom, too.

Trick-or-Taster at Ferndale Project

Sunday, Oct. 31

Order a flight of mystery beers on Halloween. If you guess them all, you'll get a prize.

Also, wear a costume for $1 off your first beer.