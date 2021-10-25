Things to do on Halloween weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, so celebrate the holiday all weekend long with events across Metro Detroit.

From family-friendly activities to spooky bar crawls and drag brunches, there's something for everyone to get into the spirit.

Looking for haunted houses? Check our guide here. Cider mills? We have a guide for that, too.

Dino Boo Halloween Stroll

Thursday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HYPE Athletics in Dearborn Heights

Visit trick-or-treat stations, see more than 100 dinosaurs, learn about dinos, and do an archeological dig.

Food and drinks will also be for sale, and there will be a gift shop.

Tickets are $15. Get them here.

Things That Go Bump in the Night

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Plymouth Historical Museum

Ghosts are taking over the museum. Explore the museum after hours. Costumes are encouraged.

After going through the museum, children will get a bag of treats and a craft to do at home.

Tickets are $10 for children older than 11 and adults, $5 for children 6-11, and free for children younger than 6.

Get tickets here.

YpsiGLOW

Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-10 p.m.

Downtown Ypsilanti

Lights will be up in and around downtown Ypsilanti for the annual YpsiGLOW.

During the event, find glow art, watch special performances, and get deals at local stores and restaurants.

Find more info here.

Cheapy Creepy

Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The Crofoot in Pontiac

Local bands will take the stage to perform covers from artists spanning genres. Put on your best Halloween costume and head out to the concert that had to be canceled in 2020.

Get tickets and see performers here.

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30

Canterbury Village in Orion

Take a stroll through a Halloween display.

The family-friendly walk includes pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, the tunnel of fun, and more.

Hot chocolate, cider, donuts, food, and alcoholic beverages will be available at an afterparty at the C Pub Patio.

Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2, veterans, and active duty service members are free. Buy tickets here.

Pig and Whiskey

Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31

Downtown Ferndale

Eat barbeque, drink, and catch live music performances during the 11th Pig and Whiskey. The fest is normally held in the summer, but this year it's Halloween weekend so don't forget your costume.

Admission is free.

Find more details here.

Skeleton Nights

Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30

Straight Farmhouse in Garden City

Life-sized skeletons will fill the Straight Farmhouse, Oddfellows Hall, and the hall grounds. Surprise actors will be interacting with the skeletons.

Pumpkins from a carving contest will also be on display. Bring a pumpkin you carved or decorated to the farmhouse by Oct. 27 to have it part of the contest.

Food, drinks (including adult beverages), and Halloween items from vendors will be available to buy.

Tickets are $3.50 per person. Buy them here.

Streets of Treats

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Downtown Northville

Trick-or-treat at Northville businesses during this family fun event.

The fun kicks off at Town Square at 10 a.m.

The Rocky Horror Experience

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 p.m.

State Wayne Theatre in Wayne

A shadow cast will perform as "Rocky Horror" plays on the big screen.

Tickets are $10 and prop bags will be available for $5 at the theatre.

Tickets are limited – get them soon. Buy tickets here.

Trick-or-Treat Stroll and Monster Mash

Saturday, Oct. 30

Berkley

Kids can trick-or-treat at downtown Berkley businesses from noon to 3 p.m.

From 2-6 p.m., there will be a Monster Mash street party at Coolidge Highway and Dorothea Road featuring a DJ, arts and crafts, photo ops, and more.

Click here for more details.

Halloween Bar Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to midnight

Bookies Bar N' Grille in Detroit

Put on your costume and bar hop in Detroit. The bar crawl includes two free drinks or shots, drink and food specials, an after-party, and a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize.

General admission tickets are $25. Tickets for groups of four or more are $20 a person.

Buy tickets here and see a list of participating bars here.

Cider in the City

Beacon Park in Detroit

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-5 p.m.

There will be crafts, horse-drawn hayrides around the park, live music, pumpkins, food trucks, and more at Cider in the City. Blake's will be selling cider, donuts, candy and caramel apples, apples, pumpkins, and pies.

Learn more and place pre-orders here.

Halloween Natural History

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Lake Erie Metropark in Brownstown

Learn about animals associated with Halloween, such as cats, bats, and more.

Children 2 and younger are free. Children older than 2 are $3, and adults are $5.

Register by 4 p.m. Friday here or by calling 734-379-5020.

A Nightmare on Woodward Avenue Drag Brunch

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m.

HopCat in Detroit

A special Halloween drag brunch will include a costume contest and more. A $35 ticket gets you a meal, drink, and two-hour performance.

The afternoon show is already sold out so get tickets soon. Buy them here.