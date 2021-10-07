A taste of fall -- Hike, bike, kayak, and enjoy Northern Michigan's splendor in Gaylord

Leaves in Northern Michigan are showing their fall colors.

If you're looking to get outside, explore, and enjoy the fall foliage, Gaylord offers plenty to do and see.

The city is situated between Traverse City and Alpena and is about an hour from the Mackinac Bridge, making it a central area if you want to check out other cities during your trip.

"We have so many things to do. It's my favorite time of the year here," said Paul Beachnau, the executive director at Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau.

Beachnau said Gaylord has more than 90 small lakes and more than 100 miles of bicycle trails.

"You see parts of Michigan on a bicycle or a kayak that you'll never see in the city," he said.

Plus, there are numerous ways to catch breathtaking views of the fall colors, including a dinner overlooking the trees and fall color tours.

"The colors are just starting to burst a little bit. The next 10 days to two weeks are going to be perfect for doing some outdoor activities up here in Gaylord," Beachnau said. "Right now's the perfect time to get up here."

Beachnau said Gaylord has more than 1,400 motel rooms, cabins, and condos that can be rented.

Learn more and plan your trip here.