'A very special kid': Boy remembered after fatal crash while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights

A community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights last week.

Joey Smith was on his way home from a high school football game around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee when he was hit. He died later that night at a hospital.

"As a parent, you never think you would have to bury a child. It's always supposed to be, or you think it's supposed to be that they bury you," Chris Scott said. "Brings you to tears when you think about it how is it going to affect not only my son but all his classmates."

Scott was like an uncle to Joey who had been friends with his son Rueben since birth.

Joey Smith

"He was a special kid, very kind," Scott said. "The last thing I remember telling him is he's going to do great things."

Rueben was actually supposed to be with Joey on the bike ride home that night.

Joey was raised by his mom, who is now planning his funeral. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover those costs and ease the burden on this single mom.

"I can't imagine she would return back to work any time soon with going through this whole situation, bills and any unexpected expenses that might come up," Scott said.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Thursday near the scene. The driver who hit Joey stayed and is not expected to face charges.

