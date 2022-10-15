Police: 12-year-old boy fatally hit by car while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights

article

A 7th-grade Dearborn Heights student died from his injuries after being struck by a car Friday night.

The D7 School District said he was riding his bike home from a high school football game when he was hit.

"We are shocked and saddened by this tragic event. We are activating our district crisis team and will make counselors available to anyone in our school community," the school district said.

A family friend said 12-year-old Joey Smith was the boy that was fatally struck. He is described as an only child to a very proud mother.

A GoFundMe was started for the family. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

"Please help this family during this unforeseen and tragic time. No parent should have to bury a child," the GoFundMe said.

"Please say a prayer for the person who was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Joey. As we all know there is grief for both sides of everyone involved." the family friend said in a Facebook post.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department said they started receiving calls around 10:27 p.m. for the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee for a vehicle that hit a young bicyclist.

Police and the fire department both responded and found a 12-year-old boy subject to trauma, according to officials. They rendered first aid and he was taken to a local hospital where he, unfortunately, died later in the evening.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved, but a blood draw was done.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart said an adult witness on the scene told them the driver made a complete stop and was not speeding in the area.

They are waiting on the results from the blood draw and will be forwarding the information to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

