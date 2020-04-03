AAA donates 100 tablets for Beaumont COVID-19 patients to talk with families

article

AAA has donated 100 tablets to COVID-19 patients at Beaumont Health System so they can communicate with their loved ones while they're being treated for the disease.

AAA announced the donation Friday morning and delivered them to Beaumont at 10:30 on Friday.

The Samsung Galaxies will help isolated patients talk with their families or friends who aren't allowed inside to visit them while they fight the virus.

According to AAA Auto Club Group spokesperson Howard Hughey, the organization was looking for ways to help out the community in this time of need and worked with Beaumont to find a need they can fulfill.

"Beaumont Health expressed and identified a need for mobile devices to aid with their patient care. quickly mobilized to help support that need," Hughey said. "We're hopeful that these devices will aid them in establishing more consistent communication with their loved ones while they're being nursed back to health."

AAA delivered several boxes of tablets to Beaumont's IT department who will then distribute them among patients in the system.

Hughey said they're not done helping out during the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

"We're going to continue to identify additional ways to support (Beaumont) as they continue to combat this crisis," he said.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., there are almost 11,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed and 417 deaths from the virus in Michigan. Over 3,000 of those cases are in the Beaumont system.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

